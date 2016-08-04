Coffee with Cops connecting police, community - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Coffee with Cops connecting police, community

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police officers shared a cup of joe with citizens at Thursday’s Coffee with Cops. This is the second time Lawton police have hosted this event at the McDonald's on Northwest 82nd Street. Officers spent time answering citizen's questions, and getting to know some of the people they serve in the city.

Some kids came for the ice cream and soft drinks the officers offered, but Sean Robinson and his friend Alex Paslay came to get to know a real life police officer.

"I feel much better that I know more about them,” said Robinson. “That they will actually be there, and take time out of their day to come visit with us."

Police at the event say kids, like Sean, coming out to this event is the reason they do these community events. They are trying to let the kids know that the officers are there to help them, and that the kids can come to them for anything.

The department is looking to plan another Coffee with Cops event to continue the conversation with the community.

