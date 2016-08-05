Oklahoma sales tax holiday weekend underway

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma's statewide sales tax holiday kicked off at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

Clothing and shoes under $100 will be tax-free through Sunday at all state retailers. The holiday was created to help parents with with back-to-school shopping, when many stock up on kids’ clothing and footwear. Many businesses are also offering sales and discounts, which could save shoppers even more money.

You can find more information by visiting the Oklahoma Tax Commission's website.

