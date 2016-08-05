NASA’s Shuttle Fixed-Based Simulator arrives in OK

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) – The Stafford Air & Space Museum in Weatherford recently acquired a NASA’s Shuttle Fixed-Based Simulator. The FBS was using at the Johnson Space Center’s Shuttle program in Houston for thirty years. It is one of the most significant and historical artifacts of the Space Shuttle era.

The FBS is a exact replica of the cockpit of the Space Shuttle complete with more than 2,200 switches, gauges, circuit breakers, computer displays and dials.

The Stafford Museum is working to restore the FBS and hopes it will be ready for public display the beginning of 2017.

This is just one of the high-flying exhibits the museum has to offer space and aviation enthusiasts. The Stafford Museum is located along Route 66 at I-40 and Exit 84 in Weatherford, OK and welcomes visitors seven days a week, 361 days a year. Visit staffordmuseum.org for more information.

