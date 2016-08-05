Memorial HWY dedicated to trooper who was struck by a distracted driver

SHAWNEE, OK (KSWO) – A highway in Oklahoma is being dedication in honor of the late Trooper Nicholas Dees.

Dees was born January 23, 1985 in Fairview. He graduated from Bridge Creek High School in 2003 and Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2008. He was a member of the 61st OHP Academy, graduating in July of 2013. He was assigned to Troop D headquarters in McAlester.

Dees was killed while on duty Jan. 31, 2015 on I-40 east of Shawnee. He was investigating an incident involving a semi-truck when he was struck by a driver who was updating social media.

The Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act was signed into law by Governor Mary Fallin in May of 2015, making texting while driving illegal in the state of Oklahoma.

The memorial highway in Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.