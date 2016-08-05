Law is changing for OK teens seeking motorcycle DL endorsement

(KSWO) – On August 26, the state law for people seventeen and younger who are seeking a motorcycle endorsement on the driver’s license is changing.

Those who are seventeen and younger will be required to complete a certified state approved motorcycle basic rider training course before applying. The only course approved is a Motorcycle Safety Foundation course.

After the MSF test is completed, the motorcycle written and drive tests will be waived.

To find information, visit: https://www.ok.gov/okiemoto/Motorcycle_Education/index.html or http://www.oscn.net/applications/oscn/DeliverDocument.asp?CiteID=82087.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.