Arrest made in Lawton 1st homicide of the year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Police have made an arrest in Lawton's first homicide of 2016. Just before 6:00 p.m.on August 4, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Street for a shooting incident.

One man was found dead inside of the home. A woman, who was shot multiple times, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Cory Huntley was arrested for murder, shooting with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

