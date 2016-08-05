Fort Sill's Maj. Gen. Mark McDonald retires

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) – Major General Mark McDonald retired August 5 at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill. Retired General John Campbell presented McDonald was awards and the guidon.

Maj. Gen. McDonald has had long and eventful career with the US Army. McDonald began field artillery in 1980 through the University of Tennessee ROTC program.

McDonald’s early commands included 1-509th Airborne Battalion Combat Team at Fort Bragg and Vicenza, Italy. McDonald served as an Exchange Officer to the Royall Canadian Artillery School and the United States Army Field Artillery School.

McDonald has served in operations involving Iraqi Freedom, staff positions in Germany, NATO in Bosnia, two tours on the Department of the Army Staff at the Pentagon and Chief of Staff at Fort Sill.

McDonald’s education includes a Bachelor of Science, Master of Military Arts and Science. He is also a graduate of the United States Army War College.

He has three Distinguished Service Medals, four Legions of Merit, two Bronze Star medals, a Combat Action Badge and U.S. Master Parachutist badge.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.