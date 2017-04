LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton Public Works Department Street and Traffic Control Division announced that the 400 block of Southwest Lee Boulevard will have a temporary lane closure from August 8 until August 19, or until road repairs are complete.

The lane closure will affect both east and westbound traffic.

Remember, there is a $750 fine for speeding in construction zones when workers or equipment are present.

