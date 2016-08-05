Elgin school bond proposal details

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) – Voters in the Elgin School District will be voting on a school bond proposal on August 23. The bond issue totals $45.58 million and will fund technology upgrades, safe rooms, additional classrooms, a STEM classroom, a fine arts center upgrade, a new Ag technology building, a performing arts center with an auditorium, air conditioning for the high school gym and field house and stadium improvements.

“Our school district is growing. Each project in the bond proposal is important and needed. Elgin Public Schools has the reputation of being a premier school. Families move to our community because of the outstanding education students receive from our dedicated faculty and staff. Passage of the bond proposal will provide our students facilities that will enhance their educational experience and extra-curricular achievements. We are fortunate in Elgin to have a supportive and involved community. The input we received from our parents and community members was valuable as we shaped the bond proposal,” said Elgin Public Schools Superintendent Nate Meraz.

The bond requires a super majority, or 60 percent, to pass. If the proposal passes, property taxes are projected to increase 11.87 percent.

For more information, follow the Vote Yes Elgin campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or email questions to VoteYesElgin@gmail.com. You can also obtain school bond and election information on the school’s website at www.elginps.org under the 2016 Bond tab.

