Operation Homefront helps military families get ready for school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – An organization that makes it a mission to help military families wants to make sure children of those families start this school year off on the right foot.

Operation Homefront teamed up with the Dollar Tree for the "Back to School Brigade" at Cameron University. The event provides back packs, lunch totes, and school supplies for E1 through E6 active duty and post 9/11 wounded warrior families. Operation Homefront collects donations all year to make this event possible.

“Operation Homefront is a non-profit organization that works to create and support strong stable military families. We do that through three things, through short term financial assistance, long term stability and family support programs,” said the program’s coordinator Amanda Nunez.

If you would like more information or to register for other upcoming events through Operation Homefront you can go to events.operationhomefront.net.

