Two LPD officers have been promoted

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –  Hard work has paid off for two members of the Lawton Police Department.

Mike McCallick and Tom Crawford were promoted in a ceremony at Lawton's Municipal Court. McCallick was promoted to lieutenant, after nearly ten years on the force, and Crawford now holds the title of Captain.

Both say they're excited to get started in their new roles.

"Just looking forward to this new opportunity I was given,” McCallick said.

"Take it day by day and see what opportunities present themselves,” Crawford said.

Crawford has been with the Lawton Police Department for nearly 28 years. His wife is also on the force.

