Neighbors react to Lawton's 1st homicide of 2016, victims identified

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Lawton man has been arrested in the city's first murder case of the year.

Cory Huntley was arrested August 5 on a murder complaint after being questioned overnight in connection with the shooting death last night of a man inside of his own home.

The victim has been identified as Norman Glover. His wife, Bambi, was also shot and wounded in the attack at 1218 NW 31st Street around 5:30 p.m. on August 4.

Police still have not released details of what led up to the shooting, or a possible motive.

Some the residents have lived here for 20 years, and haven't seen so much as a fight on their street. Now, they are double-checking their doors to make sure they are locked up because of what happened yesterday.

Rhiannon Pihl has lived on this street for a few years, and seeing cop cars and police tape yesterday sent worries running through her head.



"It's always been quiet. I was just surprised, and kind of scared. I was just thinking my step kids aren't here, that's a good thing. Kind of wished my daughter was at my mom's house," Pihl said.

Pihl saw what was the aftermath of first homicide investigation in Lawton this year. Detective Charles Whittington says the department doesn't treat the investigation into someone's death as a number.

"We focus on one at a time, and handle them as they come but we don't focus on the forth, the fifth, however many. It's just when they come to us, we work them out," Detective Whittington said.

Police say that witnesses from inside and outside of the home were questioned, and that led to the suspect Cory Huntley.

Lawton's Gang Unit helped in tracking Huntley down. Police say they did find the gun used to shoot the victims.

The relationship between Huntley and the Glovers is still under investigation.

For now, Pihl and her neighbors can breathe a sigh of relief that an arrest has been made for the murder that happened a little too close to home.

According to court records, Huntley was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon felony count in Oklahoma County back in 2002. Because of that, police also arrested him for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Huntley remains in the Lawton City Jail tonight. He has still not been charged with the killing.

Police say the surviving victim is still recovering from her wounds in the hospital.

