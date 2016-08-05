State leader honored with Excellence in Educational Leadership A - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

State leader honored with Excellence in Educational Leadership Award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration) (Source Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Dr. Gracie Branch was recently awarded the 2016 Excellence in Educational Leadership Award by the University Council for Educational Administration during the summer conference for the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration.

Dr. Branch is the Associate Executive Director of the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration and has an exemplary record of supporting school administrator efforts.

“Through her personal advocacy, professional presentations, and organizational affiliations, Dr. Gracie Branch has always modeled the type of leadership that supports not only her teachers, but teachers of other schools, as well as other administrators across the state and nation,” said Dr. Sharon Wilbur.

For the last 5 years, Dr. Branch has been the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals and the Oklahoma Middle Level Education Association.

Dr. Branch works with educators state-wide to foster a sense of community, promote leadership development, and mentor public school administrators by providing quality professional development experiences that encompass state educational initiatives and reforms.

