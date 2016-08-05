Bondage author sentenced - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bondage author sentenced

(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –A Lawton man who lured an underage girl to come to Lawton from New York to become involved in a sexual relationship was sentenced.

60-year-old Charles Segaloff was sentenced to two years in federal prison for sending offensive information to a juvenile. That's the maximum penalty allowed by law. In April, Segaloff admitted he had contacted the girl through Facebook in 2015, and proposed she join him and another woman in a relationship that featured bondage and masochism, in which he would be the dominant partner. He said he traveled to New York last December and brought her back to Lawton, where he was arrested, one week after returning. 

Segaloff has published a number of books on that type of sexual lifestyle.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

