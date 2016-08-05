2 injured in head-on collision

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A head-on collision on Rogers Lane sent two drivers to the hospital Friday evening.

Police say a maroon SUV was westbound on Rogers Lane when the driver clipped the back of a car in front of them. The impact sent the SUV across the median and into oncoming traffic--colliding into a black Honda head-on. Police are attributing the accident to inattentiveness.

“Apparently one driver not paying attention to what they were doing and traffic backing up,” said Lawton Police Captain Robert Puccino.

Both drivers involved in the head-on collision went to the hospital, one of them with significant injuries. All lanes of traffic in both directions were shut down briefly while crews removed the damaged vehicles.

