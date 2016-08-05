Truck donated to Lawton Community Theatre - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Truck donated to Lawton Community Theatre

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –The Lawton Community Theatre got a new set of wheels, thanks to a generous donor. 

Shirley Bailey donated the pickup in honor of her late mother Joyce Pool, who passed away in May. She was a resident of Lawton for 60 years. Several of Bailey's dearest friends are also huge supporters of the LCT. She says she hopes her donation will inspire others to help the organization that's able to do a lot with a little.

“I love the community theatre, I just wish more people would contribute,” said Bailey.

LCT's president Victor Leary says they're grateful for the donation. He says the truck will help them haul lumber to build sets, collect costumes, and to move props into storage.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

