Lawton man dies in car crash

Kingfisher, OK(KSWO)_A Lawton man was killed in a crash involving a semi Thursday night.

The Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Wes Westbrook was a passenger in a van that collided with a semi at an intersection of two county roads near Kingfisher.

Investigators say it was an uncontrolled intersection, meaning no lights or signs were there. Both drivers and five other passengers in the van were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Westbrook was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a football standout at MacArthur High School, and leaves behind a wife and a four-month-old daughter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.