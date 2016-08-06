Beach Bash at Lake Lawtonka

Lawton, OK(KSWO)_Lawton's first ever "Beach Bash" drew a crowd to Lake Lawtonka Friday, offering the community a fun-filled evening in an effort to help several city organizations. It featured music, a paint party, snow cones, fire trucks, and a viewing of the movie "Jaws".

Lioret Kuhre brought her daughter out as a way to celebrate the end of summer.

"She wanted to swim again before school starts, so it is a great way to close out summer," Kuhre said.

The event was hosted by the Community United Methodist Church, and sponsored by several local businesses.

"Everything tonight is about honoring our heroes and giving back to the community. It's about coming together to make a real tangible difference for the safety of those who put their lives on the line for us everyday," said Phil Hodson, Community United Methodist Church Pastor.



The church hoped to raise enough money to buy K-9 vests for the Lawton Police Department, oxygen masks for Lawton Fire to use in animal rescues, and additional animal cages for Lawton Animal Welfare.

