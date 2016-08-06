Lawton's historic home explored - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton's historic home explored

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - During the week's celebration of the city of Lawton's 115th birthday, some got to step back in time inside one of most historic homes in the city for free.

The Lawton's Heritage Association offered free tours of the Mattie Beal Home Saturday. More than 100 visitors walked the halls of the first building to go on the historic register in Lawton.

Cynthia Usher, Vice President of the Lawton Heritage Association, says the visitors were amazed to learn a small part of Lawton's history in this home, and says it is important to learn.

"Because the more you know about where you live, the more you can appreciate it,” said Usher. “The more you take care of your community."

The home was open for the tour from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for the free tour. The association says they were happy that they quickly passed their prediction of 100 visitors for the event.

It is regularly open Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m., and you can schedule a tour for $4 for each adult, and $2 for kids.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly