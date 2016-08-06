Lawton's historic home explored

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - During the week's celebration of the city of Lawton's 115th birthday, some got to step back in time inside one of most historic homes in the city for free.

The Lawton's Heritage Association offered free tours of the Mattie Beal Home Saturday. More than 100 visitors walked the halls of the first building to go on the historic register in Lawton.

Cynthia Usher, Vice President of the Lawton Heritage Association, says the visitors were amazed to learn a small part of Lawton's history in this home, and says it is important to learn.

"Because the more you know about where you live, the more you can appreciate it,” said Usher. “The more you take care of your community."

The home was open for the tour from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for the free tour. The association says they were happy that they quickly passed their prediction of 100 visitors for the event.

It is regularly open Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m., and you can schedule a tour for $4 for each adult, and $2 for kids.

