Lawton churches join up to prepare kids for school - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton churches join up to prepare kids for school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two Lawton churches teamed up Saturday to give kids school supplies, and also a little fun, before they have to head back to school this year.

Bethlehem Baptist Church has been doing a back to school bash for many years, but because the event was growing, they invited Mount Calvary Baptist Church to join in. There were 200 kids out at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, who got back packs full of supplies, and also got to play games and eat Saturday afternoon.

Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor Willie Smith says they have a mini carnival inside the church where the kids can have fun, because getting the kids back to school is more than just handing them school supplies.

"That's what it's all about,” said Smith. “I think that when you get the kids in the right spirit and in the right attitude they'll go into the atmosphere of learning with the right mindset"

Smith also says that the church has adopted Ridgecrest Elementary School, the school in their district. He invites the parents of Ridgecrest students to call on them if they need help getting the tools they need to be successful in school this year.

