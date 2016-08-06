Driver hits fence in rollover accident

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a rollover accident in Stephens County at the edge of Bray's city limits.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Shane Marquis was driving south on Clear Creek Road around 11 a.m., and right before he got to the Plato Road he drifted off the right side of the roadway. He over corrected, causing the car to run off the road and hit a fence. The car rolled on to its top, and Marquis was pinned for about ten minutes until Duncan Firefighters came to free him.

O-H-P listed the reason for the crash was not paying attention to the road.

