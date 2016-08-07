Man drowned in Lake Ellsworth, body recovered

LAKE ELLSWORTH, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Police dive team recovered the body of an Elgin man who drowned in Lake Ellsworth early Sunday morning.

Police say 34-year-old Nathaniel Webb was swimming just after midnight on Sunday near Ralph's Resort on the southwest side of the lake. Witnesses told police he went under, and did not come back up.

The dive team began their search for Webb around 8:30 Sunday morning. They found Webb's body 20 minutes later. Webb's family was at the scene at the time of recovery, and was able to identify the body before it was turned over to the medical examiner's office.

