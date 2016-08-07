Two hurt in motorcycle accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Frederick woman was flown to the hospital Sunday morning in serious condition after a motorcycle accident near Medicine Park.

Kenny Burleson of Frederick was on the motorcycle with Lori Ballard heading eastbound on Meers Porter Hill Road near State Highway 58 around 9 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to roll. Burleson and Ballard were throw from the motorcycle.

Burleson was taken to the hospital, then released. Ballard was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition with leg and head injuries.

OHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation, and that the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets.

