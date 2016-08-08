Man killed in Lawton apartment

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year.

It's also the second within a week.

Officers were called to a stabbing just a little before 2 Monday morning at Woodland Arms Apartments near NW 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Dispatchers said a 28-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest and a woman had been stabbed in the back.

According to the initial report, the victims said it was a home invasion and their door had been kicked in.

Lawton police say that officers found a man dead at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital with a stab wound.

No word on her condition.

Detectives are now at the apartment complex trying to gather information on the crime.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and will bring you updates as more details are released.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.