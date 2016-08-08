Gov. Fallin declares 'Farmers Market Week in Oklahoma' - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gov. Fallin declares 'Farmers Market Week in Oklahoma'

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect


OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin has declared the week of August 7 as ‘Farmers Market Week in Oklahoma.’ Farmers markets play a vital role in supporting and sustaining family farms as well as creating strong community ties.

“One of the most appealing aspects of farmers markets is fresh produce, often picked that morning or the evening before by the person selling it to you.  You can’t get more ‘local’ than that,” Fallin said.

Across Oklahoma, there are 77 registered farmers markets that bring agricultural producers and consumers together for locally grown, fresh produce.

"To borrow a bumper sticker phrase from another state, 'Buy local, it’s thousands of miles fresher,’” Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Jim Reese said.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) recognizes the numerous benefits like offering fresh, affordable, healthful products for low-income women, infants, children and seniors participating through the WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs through an opportunity to redeem their benefits.

To locate and enjoy an Oklahoma Farmers Market near you, go to http://www.okgrown.com/markets/.

