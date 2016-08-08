OSBI completes investigation in Caddo Co. jail death, recommends improvements

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has completed their investigation into the April 2016 death of Darius Robinson, who died while in the custody of the Caddo County Sheriff’s Department at the Caddo County Jail.

Sheriff Lennis Miller requested the independent investigation into Robinson’s death.

Upon completion of the investigation, the reports were forwarded to District Attorney Jason Hicks. Hicks appeared before the Fifteenth Multi-County Grand Jury and their findings have been made public.

The Grand Jury found that there is a need to examine the state’s in-service education program, the Caddo County electronic in-service program, and restraint training. They also recommended that access be granted to the jail administrator so that they can monitor the progress of employees within that detention center. The jury also suggested that the policies and procedures that may be outdated be reviewed and annual reviews of the facility take place. The detention center should also evaluate appropriate staffing levels and medical screening procedures.

Hicks declined further comment.

