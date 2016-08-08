Petrolia VFD updates fleet with $20,000 grant

PETROLIA, TX - Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department recently added a new slip-on unit to one of their existing wildland fire-fighting trucks thanks to a $20,000 Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance grant, administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

A slip-on unit enhances a firefighting capabilities and is easily mounted in the back of a pick-up truck. It is especially effective in handling wildland and car fires. The slip-on unit also has a Compressed Air Foam System with a 20-gallon tank.

“This new slip-on unit is replacing a 1,000-gallon metal tank that was leaking. This new unit is also a 1,000-gallon, but it is a poly-tank so it is lighter and will require less maintenance than the metal tank. We received a five-ton truck through Texas A&M Forest Service’s Federal Firefighter Property Program a couple of years ago and we are mounting the new slip-on unit on that truck. We are a rural county and we cover 77-square miles as well as provide mutual aid for half of the county. The terrain in the north part of our area has a lot of mesquite and brush. This five-ton with the slip-on will be very beneficial in getting us into those types of areas,” Petrolia VFD Assistant Fire Chief Tony Fox said.

Chief Fox said the department intends to use the unit primarily for wildland type fires, such as a recent 50-acre hayfield fire.

“This truck helps us to better protect our community by getting a larger water supply out to where the fires are,” Fox said.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. This program provides funding to rural VFDs for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.

