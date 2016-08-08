Take precautions while hiking in the heat - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Take precautions while hiking in the heat

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready for a 900-acre prescribed burn. (Source KSWO) The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready for a 900-acre prescribed burn. (Source KSWO)

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO) – We’d like to issue a reminder and warning about hiking at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in extreme temperatures after rescue teams were called about 3 men lost near Osage lake.

According to rescue workers, the three men, all in their 60's, set out the morning of August 7 on a hike. After not returning from their hike around 3:00 p.m., a friend called authorities to say they had not returned.

Two of the men were able to walk out of the refuge to get help for the third man.

All three were treated for dehydration and sunburn but are expected to recover.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly