Take precautions while hiking in the heat

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO) – We’d like to issue a reminder and warning about hiking at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in extreme temperatures after rescue teams were called about 3 men lost near Osage lake.

According to rescue workers, the three men, all in their 60's, set out the morning of August 7 on a hike. After not returning from their hike around 3:00 p.m., a friend called authorities to say they had not returned.

Two of the men were able to walk out of the refuge to get help for the third man.

All three were treated for dehydration and sunburn but are expected to recover.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.