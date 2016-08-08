Arrest made in Lawton stabbing, victim identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arrest made in Lawton stabbing, victim identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An arrest has been made in a deadly stabbing that happened at an apartment complex early morning on August 8.

Police were investigating the stabbing through the night and ultimately arrested 27-year-old Joshua Codynah.

Codynah lives in Apache and was arrested on complaints of second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Just before two this morning, police were called to the Woodland Arms Apartments near Northwest 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital and later released but the man, 27-year-old Michael Mithlo also of Apache was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, Codynah is a suspect and an investigation continues into the stabbings.  Formal charges are expected to be filed in the next few days.

