Firefighters battled Lawton house fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire on Monday.

Officials say no one lives in the home that went up in flames on 614 Southwest 23rd Place. Firefighters were called out to the home around 5:30 Monday evening. When they got there, flames were seen shooting out of the roof. It took firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The roof of the home was partially caved in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

