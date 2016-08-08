Child tested positive for drugs, mother charged

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was charged with child neglect Monday after her 10-month-old child tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Police were called to a local hospital last Thursday just after midnight where they found Charish Brown with her child. The hospital staff told police that Brown's child had drugs in his system. Brown told police other people use drugs in her home where her child stays, and that she smokes marijuana there.

Felony child neglect carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.