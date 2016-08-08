Woman charged for driving drunk with child - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman charged for driving drunk with child

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A charge of child endangerment was filed Monday for a Lawton woman who was driving with a .34 blood alcohol level with a child in the passenger seat.

Barbara Ortega was arrested Saturday night on Northwest 38th Street, just south of Rogers Lane. Citizens called the police when they saw her driving erratically and falling asleep at the wheel with a child in the car. When officers pulled Ortega over, she could not complete the field sobriety test, and her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit. 

