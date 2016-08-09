Information on the Runoff Primary Election in Caddo County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Information on the Runoff Primary Election in Caddo County

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – On Tuesday August 23, voters in Caddo County will head to the polls for the Runoff Primary Election. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Runoff will be between Chad Slane and Rhonda Baker on the Republican ballot.  The winning candidate will then face the Democrat, Dennis Purifoy, on the November 8 ballot for District 60 State Representative.  Precincts included in this Runoff are:  Carnegie Precinct 080102, Lookeba Precinct 081011, Eakly Precinct 081013, and Hinton Precinct 081111. 

It is possible that there will be lines during peak times, The shortest wait recommendation is mid-morning or mid-afternoon. If you are in line when the polls close, you will still be able to vote. However, early voting is available at the County Election Board office from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on August 18 and 19 and on August 20 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

If you need to find your polling place, registration information or a sample ballot, use the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board website (www.elections.ok.gov). The Online Voter Tool will also give updates on the status of mail-in ballots. Sample ballots are also avalible at the County Election Board office.

Proof of identity is required to receive a ballot.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly