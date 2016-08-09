Information on the Runoff Primary Election in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – On Tuesday August 23, voters in Caddo County will head to the polls for the Runoff Primary Election. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Runoff will be between Chad Slane and Rhonda Baker on the Republican ballot. The winning candidate will then face the Democrat, Dennis Purifoy, on the November 8 ballot for District 60 State Representative. Precincts included in this Runoff are: Carnegie Precinct 080102, Lookeba Precinct 081011, Eakly Precinct 081013, and Hinton Precinct 081111.

It is possible that there will be lines during peak times, The shortest wait recommendation is mid-morning or mid-afternoon. If you are in line when the polls close, you will still be able to vote. However, early voting is available at the County Election Board office from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on August 18 and 19 and on August 20 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

If you need to find your polling place, registration information or a sample ballot, use the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board website (www.elections.ok.gov). The Online Voter Tool will also give updates on the status of mail-in ballots. Sample ballots are also avalible at the County Election Board office.

Proof of identity is required to receive a ballot.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.