Special Olympics TX is offering a seminar to empower and inspire

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO) – “Empowerment Today and Tomorrow”, a symposium for parents and caretakers of individuals ages 0 to 26 with special needs, will be held on Saturday, September 17 by Partners Resource Network, PATH Project Region 9 and Special Olympics Texas. The event will be held at the Region 9 Education Service Center at 301 Loop 11 in Wichita Falls.

The PATH Project and Special Olympics Texas Area 9 are bringing a full day of education to families of children with complex medical needs and disabilities, as well as, opportunities for Special Olympics Texas athletes, parents, coaches and volunteers.

The goal is to empower parents and youth through education and resources to be able to more effectively advocate for themselves and their children. Speakers will discuss resources, strategies, and services available.

There will also be door prizes and athletes will be able to register for the upcoming season and meet coaches. Parents of athletes will be informed of all the sports and programs offered. The process for becoming a coach or volunteer will be explained.

Pre-registration is required; visit https://region9pathsymposium.eventbrite.com. If you have any questions, contact Shannon Rosson at srossonpath@gmail.com. The registration deadline is September 13.

