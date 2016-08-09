Drowsy driving is comparable to drunk driving

(KSWO) – New information from the Governors Highway Safety Association reveals twenty-one hours without sleep is the equivalent to a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent.

The behavior of a driver who gets less sleep than they normally do, may mimic that of someone who is intoxicated.

According to State Farm, an estimated 83.6 million sleep-deprived Americans are hitting the roadways daily and approximately 5,000 lives were lost in drowsy driving-related crashes last year.

The danger has prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to expand its definition of impaired driving to include not only drunk, drugged, and distracted, but also drowsy.

