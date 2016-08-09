Caddo County man arrested for Lawton stabbing death

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Caddo County man has been arrested in connection to the overnight stabbing death of a man and an attack on a woman inside that same apartment on Lawton's Northside on August 8.

It didn't take them long to track down their suspect and make an arrest. The crime happened around 2:00 a.m. About 2:00 p.m., we got word that police had arrested 27-year-old Joshua Codynah of Apache. He's sitting in the city jail, waiting to be formally charged with murder.

Just before 2:00 a.m., police were called to the Woodland Arms Apartments on Northwest 38th Street north of Cache Road, where they found a young man and a young woman who had been stabbed.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Michael Mithlo, Jr., also of Apache, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25-year-old woman, who was the resident of the apartment, was taken to the hospital and later released.

Codynah has been arrested on complaints of second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police have not released any details about the crime, or a motive, or if there was any prior connection between the suspect and the victims.

The investigation continues, and charges are expected to be filed in the next few days.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.