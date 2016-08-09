Caddo County man arrested for Lawton stabbing - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Caddo County man arrested for Lawton stabbing

Joshua Codynah (Source Lawton Police Department) Joshua Codynah (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Caddo County man has been arrested in connection to the overnight stabbing death of a man and an attack on a woman inside that same apartment on Lawton's Northside on August 8.

It didn't take them long to track down their suspect and make an arrest.  The crime happened around 2:00 a.m. About 2:00 p.m., we got word that police had arrested 27-year-old Joshua Codynah of Apache. He's sitting in the city jail, waiting to be formally charged with murder.

Just before 2:00 a.m., police were called to the Woodland Arms Apartments on Northwest 38th Street north of Cache Road, where they found a young man and a young woman who had been stabbed.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Michael Mithlo, Jr., also of Apache, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 25-year-old woman, who was the resident of the apartment, was taken to the hospital and later released.

Codynah has been arrested on complaints of second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police have not released any details about the crime, or a motive, or if there was any prior connection between the suspect and the victims.

The investigation continues, and charges are expected to be filed in the next few days.

