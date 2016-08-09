With school starting, drivers are urged to be alert and cautious

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – August 10 is the first day back to school for Lawton Public School students and that means more students at bus stops, on sidewalks, and in school zones.

Officers with Lawton Police Department's traffic division will be out in full force and they're asking that drivers be more vigilant, especially before and after school.

While many school zones will have visible signs with flashing lights between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. They still want drivers to slow down, especially pay close attention to children who may not always be watching out for you.

"So, we like to get the folks to be aware to be looking for those kids as they're darting across the road; the motorists to monitor their speeds, and have some awareness as we start off the week,” said Sgt. Robert Meurant of the LPD Traffic Division.

Officers will be watching out for all kinds of moving violations from speed, drivers disobeying stop signs and just plain inattentive drivers. Remember, fines are doubled in school zones.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.