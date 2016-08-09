Senior citizens are signing up for 3rd Annual Fresh Paint Day - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Senior citizens who need a helping hand sprucing up their homes are encouraged to sign up right away for Lawton-Fort Sill's 3rd Annual Fresh Paint Day.

Volunteers from the City of Lawton, Fort Sill's 75th Field Artillery Brigade and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority spread out across the city to paint a number of homes.

Neighborhood services supervisor Joshua Leach says the services are free, but there are requirements for signing up.

"You have to be 65 years of age or older and or disabled. You must own the house, you must reside in the house and the house must be in a good state of repair to be painted," said Leach.

Applications can be picked up at City Hall or online at www.cityof.lawton.ok.us.

