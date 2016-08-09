Lawton gives helping hand to community in school supplies giveaway

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is helping children be prepared to go back to school tomorrow by giving away new school supplies and backpacks at the Owens Center on Southwest 11th Street.

Over 150 backpacks filled with paper, pencils, markers and spirals were given away today to families in need. These were leftover from the 'Back to School Bash' last Saturday where over 500 backpacks were given away to the community. They were also giving out hot dogs and buns for families to take home to ensure the children had something to eat tonight before they go back to school in the morning. A mother of two, Christina Toups says with the number of items on the school supplies list growing, she says it's hard to keep up and get her children everything they need.

"The community that's helping with these backpacks actually dropped me from spending 200 dollars per child to maybe 100 on the combined two and finishing off lists, so it's helped a lot," said Toups.

Christina's daughter, Ziah says she's happy the community is there to help her. Opening up her backpack put a big smile on her face knowing she is prepared and confident for school.

"Last year I didn't have half of the stuff I needed," said Ziah Toups.



All of the backpacks and supplies were either donated by the community or businesses. A representative from the Parks and Recreation said this year was the most the city has ever given away with almost 700 total.

Parks and Recreation representatives will be at the Owens Center for the rest of the week giving out the remainder of the backpacks and supplies from 9:30AM until 6PM, as long as supplies last.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.