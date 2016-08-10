City council approved RV ordinance, PD crowd control gear

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tuesday night, Mayor Fred Fitch cast the tiebreaking vote on a city ordinance limiting how long large RVs or trailers can be parked at your home.

Supporters of the change said the previous ordinance was vague, and filled with various exceptions. The new ordinance allows RV's that are less than 24 feet long to be parked outside homes, but those that are larger can only be parked for up to five days for repairs and maintenance. Those who already have a large RV parked at their homes can obtain a grandfather permit allowing it to stay longer. Those permits must be obtained before the ordinance takes effect in September.

Also, the council voted to allow the city's emergency fund to be used to purchase $40,000 worth of crowd control gear for the police department. Councilman Doug Wells supported the proposal, saying the force's current gear is outdated. It was approved 7-1, with Dwight Tanner casting the lone dissent.



