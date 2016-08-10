City council approved RV ordinance, PD crowd control gear - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City council approved RV ordinance, PD crowd control gear

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tuesday night, Mayor Fred Fitch cast the tiebreaking vote on a city ordinance limiting how long large RVs or trailers can be parked at your home.

Supporters of the change said the previous ordinance was vague, and filled with various exceptions. The new ordinance allows RV's that are less than 24 feet long to be parked outside homes, but those that are larger can only be parked for up to five days for repairs and maintenance. Those who already have a large RV parked at their homes can obtain a grandfather permit allowing it to stay longer.  Those permits must be obtained before the ordinance takes effect in September.

Also, the council voted to allow the city's emergency fund to be used to purchase $40,000 worth of crowd control gear for the police department. Councilman Doug Wells supported the proposal, saying the force's current gear is outdated. It was approved 7-1, with Dwight Tanner casting the lone dissent.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly