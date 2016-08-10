Pair traveled cross-country to sell marijuana in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pair traveled cross-country to sell marijuana in Lawton

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
Shylo Brien (Source Comanche County Jail) Shylo Brien (Source Comanche County Jail)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff believes a man and woman arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana, drove all the way down from Washington State just to sell it.

Shylo Brien and Margarita Perez were pulled over when they were spotted driving recklessly in front of officers near Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest Laird Avenue. The officers smelled marijuana inside the car, and found 4 pounds of the drug. Brien was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. Perez was arrested for possession.

Comanche County Sheriff Ken Stradley says they believe they bought it in Washington, where recreational marijuana use is allowed.

"There are some states that are allowing it to be sold, Oklahoma's not one of them,” said Stradley. “If you come here, we are going to do our best to put you in jail over it."

Sheriff Stradley says his office received a tip that the pair was selling marijuana in Lawton, and they believe it is a "high quality" marijuana.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly