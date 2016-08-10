Pair traveled cross-country to sell marijuana in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff believes a man and woman arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana, drove all the way down from Washington State just to sell it.

Shylo Brien and Margarita Perez were pulled over when they were spotted driving recklessly in front of officers near Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest Laird Avenue. The officers smelled marijuana inside the car, and found 4 pounds of the drug. Brien was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. Perez was arrested for possession.

Comanche County Sheriff Ken Stradley says they believe they bought it in Washington, where recreational marijuana use is allowed.

"There are some states that are allowing it to be sold, Oklahoma's not one of them,” said Stradley. “If you come here, we are going to do our best to put you in jail over it."

Sheriff Stradley says his office received a tip that the pair was selling marijuana in Lawton, and they believe it is a "high quality" marijuana.

