Oklahoma Army National Guard unit replaces Thunderbird patch

ADA, OK– Oklahoma National Guardsmen of the 1245th Transportation Company (TC), Special Troops Battalion, 90th Troop Command, removed their Thunderbird patch and replaced them with those of the 1st Cavalry Division out of Ft. Hood in a historical ceremony on August 7.

The Thunderbird insignia, designed by renowned Native American artist Woodrow Big Bow, was authorized in 1939 and represents the courage, fortitude and heroism of the 45th Infantry Division Soldiers.

This unit is the first Oklahoma Army National Guard unit to begin a five-year training cycle under an active-duty unit. Switching the familiar Thunderbird patch for the larger 1st Cavalry Division patch signifies unity between active duty and National Guard forces.

The 1245th deployed to Desert Storm in 1990, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2008, and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012. The unit has been awarded three Meritorious Unit Commendations.

Lt. Col. Darrell Morse, home station commander, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, thanked the Oklahomans for their excellent hospitality and welcomed the Oklahoma Soldiers to his unit. Morse called this opportunity “a partnership between National Guard, the Reserves and active duty. It is a relationship that is unparalleled. We are one Army.”

