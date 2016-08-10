CATCH Global Foundation partners with Carnegie Public Schools - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CARNEGIE, OK (KSWO) - The CATCH Global foundation brought evidence-based CATCH programming to Carnegie Schools this August.

Through a 12-month Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the Coordinated Approach to Child Health program will implement their after-school program in hopes of seeing long term healthy living results.

“We are so excited to implement the CATCH curriculum in Carnegie Public Schools and have it become part of the kids daily routine. Today was a great learning experience for school staff and teachers and we look forward to impacting student’s nutrition and level of physical activity at school and at home,” said Joey Walker, CATCH trainer.

More than 17 percent of children ages 10-17 are obese in Oklahoma, the 14th highest childhood obesity rate in the nation.

“We look forward to implementing the CATCH tools and methodology at Carnegie Public Schools and support healthy lifestyle and nutrition choices for hundreds more kids and families. We’re honored to partner with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to help fight childhood obesity throughout the state and teach children healthy choices that will last a lifetime,” said Duncan Van Dusen, Executive Director of CATCH Global Foundation.

Since 2007, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has recorded increases in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, reductions in BMI percentile scores, decreases in screen time and greater fruit and vegetable consumption associated with CATCH implementations in afterschool programs across the state.

This project continues CATCH’s ongoing focus on bringing its programs to schools around the country with large portions of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch. CATCH is the most scientifically effective school health program on the market and is now used in 10,000 schools and educational settings worldwide.

