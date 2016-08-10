Lawton house fire investigated as possible arson

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A house fire in Lawton on August 8 is now being investigated as a possible arson.

The home that went up in flames around 5:30 p.m. at 614 Southwest 23rd Place was unoccupied.

When firefighters arrived, flames were seen shooting out of the roof. It took firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The roof of the home was partially caved in. It is likely that the home is a total loss.

