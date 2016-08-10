New details emerge about Lawton shooting, homicide - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New details emerge about Lawton shooting, homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Charges have been filed against Cory Huntley, the man accused of shooting a man to death in a Lawton home.

On August 4, police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Street for a man that was shot and unresponsive. Norman Glover was pronounced deceased at the scene around 5:20 p.m.

A second victim, Bambi Glover, is still being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say that Norman Glover and Cory Huntley got into a verbal argument. Huntley pulled a black, 380 caliber pistol and fired multiple rounds at Norman and Bambi Glover. He then fled the scene.

Huntley was placed under arrest and booked for murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Huntley is a convicted felon. He was convicted of 2 counts of robbery in 2002 in Oklahoma County. Huntley also has pending felony warrants out of Oklahoma County that was filed in June 2016 for 1st degree Burglary, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Maiming. He is also facing an addition charge of possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Cory Huntley was transferred to the Comanche County Detention Center. He was arraigned on charges of murder in the first degree, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

