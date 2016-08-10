School administrator organization responds to lawsuit seeking th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

School administrator organization responds to lawsuit seeking the return of funds to state agencies

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – On August 9, Oklahoma City attorney David Slane filed a lawsuit with the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeking the return of over $140 million in unallocated general revenue funds to the agencies they were cut from.

The Executive Director of the Cooperative Council of Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Ryan Owens addressed the lawsuit in wake of Governor Fallin’s suggestion that the money be allocated towards teacher raises.

“Our organization supports the efforts of Mr. Slane. The lives of many Oklahomans were forever affected due to the cuts made during the previous fiscal year. Students missed opportunities as programs were cut and educators lost their jobs, burdens increased in many departments including Corrections and Health, and many of our most vulnerable citizens lost access to critical services. Last month we alerted our members to the legally questionable actions of the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) and requested that the $140+ million overage of state general revenue funds, resulting from OMES cutting more than required by law, be returned to state agencies rather than being re-appropriated for a teacher pay raise. Allowing the Legislature to reconvene in special session for the purpose of reallocating funds which were unlawfully reduced establishes a dangerous precedent. These funds were already appropriated by the Legislature to specific entities and for specific purposes. There is still time to do the right thing. We respectfully request that OMES return the $140+ million to the agencies from which those funds were cut,” said Owens.

The Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration is a not for profit organization which establishes close and continuous communication and cooperation between educators, taxpayers and legislators to improve the effectiveness of professional school administrators and to communicate the needs of the schools.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly