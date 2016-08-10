Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The 78th annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo at the LO Ranch kicks off today, August 10. Organizers expect it to be a fun packed night for rodeo fans.

"We're one of the top rodeos in the U.S. and in Oklahoma. We have 425 contestants competing. Last year we drew in contestants from about 25 different states,” said Marty New, the 2016 Rodeo Chairman.

Tonight is family night, which starts at 7:30. You can get in for just 5 dollars a car load.

The rodeo includes events like bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel races. The rodeo runs through August 13 with each night starting at 7:30.

Thursday night is Pink night to support breast cancer, Friday is Military night and Saturday is the final night of performances with the crowning of Rodeo Queen.

The LO ranch is located right down the street from the KSWO studios on Southeast 60th street.

For more information, go to LawtonRangers.com.

