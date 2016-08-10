Support Lawton Mobile Meals for seniors at the VFW Post

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A VFW Post is offering a good meal for a good cause.

On August 11, you can get a chicken spaghetti dinner with all the fixings for just a $10 donation.

The money raised will go to Lawton Mobile Meals.

The mobile meals program started delivering meals to elderly residents in the community back in 1973.

The meals cost around $70 a month. Karolyn Anders, who is president of the executive board, says some residents just can't afford to pay and that's why fundraisers like this are so important.

"Many of them cannot stand at a stove, they can't go out and buy groceries. So they're at least getting one meal a day," said Anders

The fundraiser will run from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at VFW Post 5263, located at 103 Northeast 20th Street.

If you don't have time to sit, you can take a carryout. They'll also deliver to companies who place 10 orders or more.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.