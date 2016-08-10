Upcoming hiring event at Fort Sill for military members and vete - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Upcoming hiring event at Fort Sill for military members and veterans

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK – The Armed Forces Reserve Center at 3955 Cannoneer Field Road will host a hiring event for veterans, transitioning military members, Guards, Reserves and their family members on September 8 from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

"We're very fortunate to have so many military-supportive employers in Oklahoma," said Oklahoma National Guard Employment Coordination Program Director Col. Warren Griffis.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Oklahoma Military Connection has held an event on Fort Sill. Last year's event was attended by over 300 career seekers and 40 local employers.

Employers and career seekers interested in attending this free event should register at www.okmilitaryconnection.com as early as possible. Online registration allows the Oklahoma Military Connection team to pre-match career seekers and employers based on interest and available positions.  Online registration closes on August 31st. 

“Our pre-matching system streamlines the experience for career seekers and employers. Being able to come to an event and know which employers are hiring for your skills provides a level of direct coordination and service that make Oklahoma Military Connection events unique,” said Griffis.

This year the Oklahoma Military Connection has partnered with the Ft. Sill Soldier for Life Program to host two free pre-event workshops. The workshops will assist attendees with resumes, interview preparation and dress for success tips. The morning workshop is scheduled for August 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in classroom #4 of the Truman Education Center, Building 3281 on Fort Sill. The afternoon workshop is scheduled for August 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.at the Oklahoma Works facility located at 1711 South West 11th Street.  Anyone interested in attending one of the pre-event workshops should contact Veteran Representative Lisa Forrest or John Harris at the Oklahoma Works Lawton office at (580) 357-3500. 

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly