Upcoming hiring event at Fort Sill for military members and veterans

FORT SILL, OK – The Armed Forces Reserve Center at 3955 Cannoneer Field Road will host a hiring event for veterans, transitioning military members, Guards, Reserves and their family members on September 8 from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

"We're very fortunate to have so many military-supportive employers in Oklahoma," said Oklahoma National Guard Employment Coordination Program Director Col. Warren Griffis.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Oklahoma Military Connection has held an event on Fort Sill. Last year's event was attended by over 300 career seekers and 40 local employers.

Employers and career seekers interested in attending this free event should register at www.okmilitaryconnection.com as early as possible. Online registration allows the Oklahoma Military Connection team to pre-match career seekers and employers based on interest and available positions. Online registration closes on August 31st.

“Our pre-matching system streamlines the experience for career seekers and employers. Being able to come to an event and know which employers are hiring for your skills provides a level of direct coordination and service that make Oklahoma Military Connection events unique,” said Griffis.

This year the Oklahoma Military Connection has partnered with the Ft. Sill Soldier for Life Program to host two free pre-event workshops. The workshops will assist attendees with resumes, interview preparation and dress for success tips. The morning workshop is scheduled for August 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in classroom #4 of the Truman Education Center, Building 3281 on Fort Sill. The afternoon workshop is scheduled for August 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.at the Oklahoma Works facility located at 1711 South West 11th Street. Anyone interested in attending one of the pre-event workshops should contact Veteran Representative Lisa Forrest or John Harris at the Oklahoma Works Lawton office at (580) 357-3500.

